Obituary: Anthony “Tony” Davis

Anthony "Tony" Davis

November 12, 1983 – September 10, 2022

Anthony Craig Davis, 38, of Gypsum, CO

Better known as Tony, a man of stature with an infectious smile, one that could make you feel seen and adored for just being you. His hugs were a warm embrace and his handshakes were hardy and firm.. Tony never knew a stranger and if they were a stranger, they weren’t for very long. He was inclusive of all people from all walks of life. He shared in laughter that was usually brought on by a dirty joke or two.

To know Tony is to know he would have gladly given the shirt off his back to help someone in need and was always the first to offer a helping hand. He was extremely gracious and had a love for life that superseded him.

Tony’s greatest accomplishments in a life cut short are his two surviving children, Veda and Jackson. Tony dedicated his time to coaching his children’s sports teams. And when he wasn’t in the sports fields playing co-ed softball, he loved to fish, especially ice fishing, camping, off-roading, and enjoying a cold one with friends. Tony had a love for the rugged outdoors and a thrill for adventure.

Born in Arizona on November 12, 1983. Tony later attended Eagle Valley High, where he graduated with the class of 2002. Tony went on to obtain an associate’s degree in small business. He was an extremely hard worker and had many talents. He knew several different trades but specialized in the Electrical Industry.

Tony passed away suddenly after a tragic accident involving a motorcycle on September 10th, 2022. The Davis and George family are in a state of shock and dismay as they mourn the loss of their son, brother, father, uncle, and friend.

Proceeded in death by his maternal Grandfather, Forrest, and his paternal Grandfather, Edward… As well as his loving Noni, Rose.

Survived by his parents, Charlie & Robin, children Veda & Jackson, Brother, Aj (Cristal & 7 children), Sister, Alanna (Justin & 4 children), Sister, Daryl (Matt & 3 children), Grandmother, Barbara, Uncle, Louie (Janet & 3 children) Uncle, Paul (Stephanie & 2 children) maternal Aunt, Cheryl (Gary & 2 children), paternal Aunt, Cheryl (2 children) and we cannot forget his ‘fur-baby’ Big Boy.

The memorial will be held on September 25th, 2022, at Eagle Valley High School’s Auditorium from 1 pm to 4 pm. Reception with light refreshments to follow immediately afterward.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made at US Bank under “Tony Davis Memorial Fund” to benefit Veda & Jackson Davis.