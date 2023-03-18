Obituary: Arch McGill

Arch McGill

Provided Photo

May 29, 1931 – February 26, 2023

Ready Fire Aim Don’t overthink it, act and adjust it. Arch lived his life with positive action in everything he did.

Born in Minnesota and retired in Vail in1989. He was an Air Force Russian linguist and crypto analyst in the Korean War, an executive at IBM, AT&T, and Rothschild Venture Capital, a lover of Bravo, 1st president of CCR, board member of Steadman-Hawkins Foundation, motorcycled around the world and practiced daily on Huey, Dewey and Louie which primed him for winning US Canadian Master’s Downhill Championship when he was 65.

Without question, Vail was his favorite place to live. With his bucket list finished, he left us for new adventures beyond.

Arch and Jeannie moved to Scottsdale. Jeannie survives him as well as 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Arch’s favorite charity: Tunnels to Towers http://www.t2t.org