Obituary: Arleen L. Montag, April 7, 1947, to Jan 31, 2018

Arleen Levigton Montag passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at Denver Hospice. Arleen is survived by Michael Montag, Jennah and Scott Lagomarsino (Sammy and Rori) and her sister Helene Levigton Johnson. She is preceded in death by father Daniel Levigton and mother Belle Levigton Greenman. A celebration of life is being planned for Arleen in Eagle on her birthday, Saturday, April 7. A fundraising page has been set up to support the family at gofundme.com/arleenmontag.