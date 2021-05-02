Obituary: Armando Del Bosco

Armando Del

Bosco

July 1, 1935 – April 17, 2021

Armando “Del” Del Bosco, 85, passed away on April 17, 2021, peaceful and with his family by his side, after suffering a stroke.

Del was born in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec on July 1, 1935 to Theresa and Armando Del Bosco. As one of seven children, he and his family eventually settled in Sudbury, Ontario, but Del left at 15 years old and grew up playing Junior A hockey between Quebec City, Trois River, and Jonquiere. Hockey brought Del to the United States in 1955, when he chose to skate at the University of Denver rather than joining the NHL. In 1960, the USA Hockey team attempted to recruit him for the Olympics, but the citizenship paperwork never came through. After that, he remained a proud Canadian for all of his 85 years.

Del lived a life full of adventure and always had the most outrageous stories to share. Watching him skate was magical, but opponents had to watch out, because he was also a tough defenseman. He loved to race motocross bikes in the summer and snowmobiles in the winter. Del was happiest staying busy, going fast, and taking risks.

After his successful years playing hockey for the University of Denver, life brought him to Colorado Springs, where he and his wife, Dennis Ann “Denny” Sullivan, raised Doug, Dana, and Debby. Denny passed away in 1970.

Del married Pamela Mae Guy in 1971, and shortly thereafter, they moved to Vail, Colorado. Heather and Christopher followed, and life revolved around sports — especially ski racing. Del worked with his longtime friends and fellow trouble makers, Tom Burke and Sydney Blanford, at B&B Excavating for many years. He skated, coached, and even refereed for the Vail Mountaineers hockey team with fellow legends, “T” Fox, Paul Chadwhick, and Eric Nesterenko. Del proudly opened the Valley’s first True Value hardware store and loved to chat with his customers and help them with their projects.

Del was a super fan of his children. He loved telling stories about all of their accomplishments. Sports and travel brought the large, extended family together on many occasions. The 2010 Vancouver Olympics and Christopher’s amazing display of grit and courage seemed to bind everyone in a way he never expected. Let’s face it — Del loved to watch Chris race!

After living life to the fullest for 46 years in the Vail Valley, Del and Pam set off to see North America. He happily drove over 30,000 miles in his motor “coach”, stopping to see new things, family, and friends. Most recently, they settled in Tucson, Arizona and were looking forward to finally slowing down and celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Del is preceded in death by his mother, Theresa; his father, Armando; his wife, Dennis Ann “Denny”; his sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Royer; his brother, William “Willy”; and his daughter, Dana Amanda Del Bosco.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela; brothers: Roger (Maria), Victor, Donald (Shelley), and Arthur (Marianne); his son, Douglas Del Bosco (Stephanie); his daughter, Debby MacKimmie (Bruce); his daughter, Heather Centurioni (Stephen); and his son, Christopher Del Bosco. He had seven grandchildren: Pence, Anna, Jackson, Nicholas, Sophia, Luke, Sophia, and Eloise.

In lieu of flowers, Del’s last wishes were for us to support his youngest son, Chris, in his pursuit for excellence in ski cross racing. Donations may be made by sending checks to FNBO c/o Heather Centurioni (Del Bosco Fund) 3700 Roxbury Lane Plano, TX 75025.