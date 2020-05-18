Obituary: Art Kleinstein

June 27, 1946 ~ May 16, 2020

Art Kleinstein, the Canadian/American real estate developer and beloved philanthropist, died at Presbyterian St. Luke’s on May 16th in Denver, Colorado at the age of 73. is survived by his adored wife of 33 years, Joanne (nee Solsberg); four children, Lauren Rose (Perry Rose), Mitchell Kleinstein (Dalia Stopnicki), Jared Kleinstein (Melissa Wagasky), and Shane Kleinstein; sister Edie Glazer (Morty Horowitz and the late Michael Glazer); ‘adopted daughters’ Romi Wallach (Josh Wallach) and Elise Sieradzki (David Sieradzki), to whom he was a second father; five grandchildren (Evan, Alexa, Emily, Leo, Kai); two granddogs (Bodie, Manny); many nieces and nephews, and thousands of people who thought of him as a brother, father, uncle, and best friend. was born in a displaced persons camp after WWII in Linz, Austria, before his family found a home in Oakville, Ontario. He lived in Toronto for many years before moving to Denver, Colorado in 1993, where he quickly became an integral part of the Denver, Summit, and Eagle County communities. He had done real estate development work in the area since the 1970’s, working on notable projects such as Avon Crossing, Buffalo Ridge, Eaglebend Apartments, and Southfork Meadows in Edwards, where he kept his own home since the early 2000’s. worked as a real estate developer for most of his career, but had side professions as a sports ticket broker, unofficial and unpaid Vail Mountain tour guide, enthusiastic Jewish Film Festival judge, unlicensed therapist to his many friends, semi-pro golfer and full-time mensch. He picked up a Vail Daily every single day, noting to his entire family what movies were playing at Riverwalk (even if they were out of the country). He was convinced, and wouldn’t be convinced otherwise, that Ouzo was the best run on Vail Mountain and it was ALWAYS groomed “that morning”. s zest for life was contagious, and every room lit up when he entered. There was no such thing as a stranger to Art. He had an insatiable appetite for fun, adventure, and key lime pie. He was generous with his time, money, and love; but nothing mattered to him more than his family, which extended far beyond his bloodlines. Art was a devoted member of the Denver, Vail, and Toronto Jewish communities. The void left in his absence is larger than Art’s giant heart. for digital funeral and shiva will be available shortly, with a celebration of life to come at a future date. All are welcome to join and celebrate Art’s life. lieu of flowers, please consider donations to one of the organizations below:Toronto (416) 787-0339Denver Jewish Day School http://www.denverjds.orgNational Fund http://www.jnf.orgLeague https://mountainstates.adl.org/