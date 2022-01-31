Obituary: Barbara Allen

Barbara Allen

April 26, 1936 – January 25, 2022

Barbara Joann Allen was born April 26th, 1936 in the panhandle of Texas. Barbara attended Lubbock High School and went on to attend Baylor University graduating with a degree in Education. Barbara refined and perfected the art of teaching little ones to read. She was creative and determined, as a personality trait, and that applied to everything she did! After a number of years teaching in schools in both Colorado and Texas Barbara returned to the Vail Valley to work with her family property in Edwards, Colorado. Barbara was passionate about preserving the Elk population. She was an active participant in the Edwards Mountain Life Calvary Church and The Vail Church in Avon and attended numerous bible studies and social events. A true patriot Barbara loved her country and stayed up to date on current events and political issues. Barbara is proceeded in death by her father, Hollis Allen and mother Helen Allen and survived by her brother Wesley Allen and Wife Mary Allen, her daughters Cathleen McLean and husband Jeff McLean and Valerie Waitley and husband Thomas Waitley, granddaughters, Kelly McLean, Jaqueline McLean, Cydney Waitley and Alexandria Waitley and great granddaughters Carter Eloise Cockerill and Anderson Claire Cockerill. A service celebrating Barbara’s life will be held at Edwards Mountain Life Calvary Chapel Feb 3, at 6:30pm.