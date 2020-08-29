Obituary: Barbara Glaser

Barbara Glaser

Provided Photo

Barbara Glaser

October 27, 1921 – August 19, 2020

It is with sadness that we celebrate a life well-lived on the occasion of the passing of Barbara Miller Glaser, 98, on August 19, 2020. She died peacefully in her sleep at the home of her daughter, Betsy, in Edwards, CO. We were blessed by her deep sense of family and friendship and delightful, wry humor that was so much a part of her nature, and that sustains us as we reflect on her life and her passing.

Barbara was born in Denver in 1921, eldest child of Ruchiel and Philip Miller, who was founder of Miller Stockmen, Inc., and originator of the western shirt. As a child she occasionally traveled with her father throughout Colorado and Wyoming helping him sell western apparel. She survived her two brothers, Ben Miller and Robert Moch and her sister, Nancy Miller Steiner. She was married for 38 years to the late Joseph Glaser, MD, chairman of surgery at Rose Hospital.

Barbara attended East High School and received a BA in American History from Mills College, but devoted her life to her family and to working for many civic causes in Colorado including Rose Hospital and the American Field Service https://afs.org. She also served on the boards of the Jewish Community Center and the National Sports Center for the Disabled https://nscd.org where she also taught skiing to the blind. She received the Distinguished Service Award for her contributions to Denver from the Denver Rotary Club in 1987.

Barbara and Joe were early homeowners in the Vail Valley, purchasing a Texas Townhouse in 1966 and spending many weekends there with family and friends. She left her home in Denver to move to the Valley four years ago when she became a resident and had excellent care at Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilation after they opened.

It is ironic that many years after she and her sister Nancy funded the first optical character reader for the visually impaired for the Denver Public Library, she also lost her sight and was only able to continue her love of reading thanks to audiobooks from the Colorado Talking Book Library https://www.friendofctbl.org.

She is survived by her three children: Betsy Nevin (Dirk) of Edwards, CO, Jay Glaser (Danielle deceased) of Sterling, MA, John Glaser (Carol) of Napa, CA; six grandchildren: Eric Nevin (Anne) of Trondheim, Norway, Katie Naylor (John) of Palmer, AK, Amelia Glaser (Eran Mukamel) of La Jolla, CA, Bronwyn Glaser (Tiziano Borgo) of Bassano del Grappa, Italy, and Anne and Marlene Charland of Montreal, Quebec. She leaves eight great grandchildren: Selma and Sven Nevin, Ian and Alayna Naylor, Lior and Mirah Mukamel, and Leila and Teo Borgo.

Plans are being made to celebrate her life next summer at Temple Emanuel in Denver, where she was a lifelong member, once her widely dispersed family can safely travel to Colorado. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any of the above causes or to a charity of your choice.