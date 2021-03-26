Obituary: Barbara Hibben

Barbara Hibben

July 2, 1929 – March 19, 2021

It is with great sadness that long time Vail resident, Barbara B. Hibben, passed away on March 19, 2021.

Mom was born on July 2, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to Clarence and Caryl Brickman. She spent her early years growing up on the south side of Chicago with her younger siblings, Chuck and Judy Brickman. Mom attended high school at the Faulkner School for Girls, excelling in both academics and sports. Her love of Colorado was kindled while attending the University of Colorado in Boulder, graduating with a Bachelor Degree in Mathematics.

After college, she married Edward R. Hibben and moved back to the Chicago area. The growing family moved briefly to Cincinnati, Ohio before settling in Hinsdale, IL. Mom’s love was ever-present and she was always involved in our school, sports and scouting activities.

Mom began her professional career in the early 1970’s as a computer programmer for McClagan and Company. Thereafter, she took a position with a large investment management company, Stein Roe and Farnham, where she rose to a position that is now referred to as Chief Information Officer. In 1980, she became the first female partner at Stein Roe and Farnham, a feat not usually afforded to women at that time. Following Stein Roe and Farnham, Mom worked as an advisor to several major investment firms including Fayez Serofim in Houston, State Street Research and Management in Boston, and Strong Funds in Milwaukee.

Upon her retirement in 1994 Mom returned to Colorado, first to a condo in East Vail and then to her home in Singletree in Edwards, Colorado. She found incredible joy being with friends and participating in activities with Vail Club 50 at this time in her life and her energy and enthusiasm was endless. In 2017, Mom chose to move into Balfour, an independent living community in downtown Denver where, here again, her positivism was quite contagious to many residents.

Mom loved to ski, hike, bike, swim, play golf and tennis, sail and windsurf well into her 70’s. She also loved photography and traveling the world, all the while making everlasting friendships wherever she went. What Mom grew to love most was her beloved Africa, traveling there 33 times over the past 20 years. She loved the safaris, the camps, the people, the culture, the wildlife and her numerous traveling companions. Africa was her calling.

Mom will be dearly missed by all. Her legacy is now passed to her children, Scott (and Danna) Hibben, John (and Mary) Hibben, Ginger Bohac, and Chuck Hibben; her grandchildren, Laura, Alyssa, Ally, Jake, Michael, Chad, Mimi and Peter; and her great grandchildren, London, Shaylee and Raelynn.

A Celebration of Life will take place this summer to honor Barbara’s life, the date for which will be determined in the near future.