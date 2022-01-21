Obituary: Barbara LeVine

Barbara LeVine

November 17, 1927 – January 2, 2022

Barbara Cohen LeVine passed away peacefully on January 2, 2022, at the age of 94 following a short battle with pneumonia. She is survived by her children Susan (and Bill) Wolff and Rob LeVine. She was preceded in death by her husband David LeVine, sister Judy Silverman, and many years ago by her daughter Amy. Throughout her life, without exception, she could not have been more proud nor more supportive of her family.

Barbara was born and raised in Philadelphia. She attended Girls High and then graduated with honors from Penn State, where she met and soon married David in 1949. At the behest of David’s employer Martin Marietta, over the decades, they lived in Baltimore, Cape Canaveral, Denver, Stamford and Bethesda. In 1981, they bought their retirement home in Eagle Vail, eventually dividing their time between Vail and Denver.

Travelling was a great passion shared by Barbara and David, and their many adventures included visits to Japan, China, India, Peru, Africa, a myriad of islands, extensively across Europe, and in total, over 50 foreign countries.

In the words of her many friends, Barbara was “wicked smart.” She was an accomplished bridge player and crossword enthusiast, known for doing the Sunday Times puzzle in ink. When it came to trivia, countless were the times that friends or family would say, “Oh, just ask Barbara, she’ll know.”

Her golfing exploits included a pair of hole-in-ones, and she had several bowling trophies stashed in the closet. She also learned to scuba dive along the way. In 1966, she broke both her legs in Sun Up Bowl. She was attended to by Doc Steinberg in the old Mill Creek Court Building clinic, but that ended her brief skiing career. In later life, she was a regular among the Avon and Eagle Vail water aerobics crowd, whose friendships served as a wonderful source of social interaction in recent years.

Barbara was a voracious reader throughout her life. The staff at a number of libraries knew her as one of their own and loved her. In addition to knocking out a couple books a week, she devoured newspapers including the Vail Daily, Denver Post, New York Times and Washington Post. The latter two spoke to her decidedly liberal bent, and she was a huge fan of Frank Bruni’s columns, as well as David Axelrod’s and Al Franken’s podcasts.

While living in Bethesda, Barbara learned to read and write in braille. She then volunteered for the National Braille Association, translating written books into braille. Her affection for literature, combined with her acumen for puzzles, quickly made her one of their top braille writers.

Far more important than any of these nuts and bolts of her life was the universal love felt by all those who knew her. Low-key, witty, never judgmental, and always with a welcome listening ear, Barbara was one of those rare people who just connected with everyone she met.

We will forever remember her warmth and intelligence, her authenticity and loyalty, and her profound appreciation for what truly matters in life. Barbara will be deeply missed by all who had the incredibly good fortune to know her and has left an indelible imprint on all who loved her.