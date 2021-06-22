Obituary: Barbara Marie Hood

Barbara Marie Hood

September 29, 1955 – June 10, 2021

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Barb, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on June 10, 2021.

Barbara Marie (Cummings) Hood was born on September 29, 1955 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She graduated from Marion High School in 1973. First and foremost Barb was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. Barb enjoyed cooking, traveling, and riding her motorcycle. She was a thrill seeker and lived life to the fullest. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile. She made friends everywhere she went and will be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, strength, courage and the deepest of love which she had for her friends and family.

She is the cherished wife of William B. Hood III of Cedar Rapids, IA. Beloved mother to Lindsay Dabner of Grand Junction, CO., Sara and Zach Rice of Gypsum, CO. Adored grandmother to Gunner and Archer Rice. Loving daughter to Beverly Stratton of Marion, IA. Dear sister to Don and Eileen Cummings of Silt, CO., and Vicki Cummings of Marion, IA. She is also survived by the Obert family of Alburnett, IA., the Van Wyk family of Monroe, IA. John Michael Tinker of Anchorage, AK., Jenna Floyd of Marion, IA., Wyatt Cummings of Colorado Springs, CO., and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her father Richard Cummings, and brother Mike Cummings.

Barb was also a longtime member of the Paternal Guardians (PGI) of Iowa motorcycle charter, a non-profit organization which raises funds and awareness for children and parenting equality. The PGI held a special place near & dear to her heart.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to the PGI of Linn County, IA and to please take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, spouse or friend. Time waits for no one.

A celebration of life will be held in Eagle, CO at the Brush Creek Pavilion on Sunday August 1, 2021 from 2-6pm.

