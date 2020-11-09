Obituary: Barbara Mooney

Barbara Mooney

February 23, 1926 – November 2, 2020

Barbara Casto Mooney passed away on November 2, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Barbara was born in Salt Lake City on February 23, 1926 to Gertrude and Raymond Casto. She attended the University of Utah and held the distinction of being named the “Snow Queen” who actually skied. She married Albert Mooney in Salt Lake and they moved to Applewood, Colorado in 1958. They built “Casa de Luna” in Vail in 1961.

Barbara lived in Vail from 1978-2010. She enjoyed skiing, hiking and dynamic friendships. She loved to read good books, listen to music and attend cultural events.

Barbara moved to Park City, Utah in 2010 and cherished her final years with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren nearby. She hung up her skis at the age of 87 and took her last Unitas hike at 90. She was able to live independently with the loving daily care of Michael, Gaylynn, Colleen and her caregiver Joan.

There was a lifetime of love shared with Barbara and her family. She treasured her six children, Kathleen (Mike Kane), John (Kris Bakken-Mooney), Colleen, Laurie, Mary (Mark Lambson) and Michael (Gaylynn Lawler-Mooney). She was delighted to have a loving circle of fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Throughout her life, Barbara valued the importance of volunteering in her community and supporting local and global causes. She modeled respect for everyone and embraced the beauty of different cultures.

Barbara was a strong, independent woman who loved to travel. She was a humble woman who had an immense impact on people. She had a strong faith and love of God. She will be dearly missed.

Barbara was preceded in death by husband Albert, sister Mary Ann Rutherford, brother John Casto and granddaughter Kara Lambson.

The family will have a private memorial and there will be a celebration in 2021 for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. To leave a tribute for the family go to http://www.probstfamilyfunerals.com