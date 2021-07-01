Obituary: Barbara Schofield

Barbara

Schofield

January 11, 1949 – June 23, 2021

Barbara J. Schofield 1949-2021

Barb Schofield, 72, died June 22 of cardiac arrest at her home in Edwards, Colorado. She was with her loyal companion Rush.

Barb was born and raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, on January 21, 1949. In 1972 she followed her high school sweetheart to the Colorado State University, Ft. Collins, CO. After graduation she owned and managed the operation at the Fort Collins – Loveland Airport for several years with her husband and soul mate John. She then moved on to managing family business that included office buildings, commercial and residential land development, and real estate. She had a passion for serving her community. She always took great pride in being an active member in the Downtown Development Authority in Fort Collins and was instrumental in the renaissance of the downtown area. She started Pizza in the Park at Fort Collins High School and was always involved in every activity with her children.

She and John moved to Vail in 1991. On arrival to Vail, she engaged in the community as a board member at the Vail Mountain School and Ski Club Vail. She could always be found attending her children’s sporting events and activities. For many years she was known as the “mouth of the mountain” because she was the announcer for ski races at Golden Peak. Barbara decided to take up hockey at the age of 50 and played for several seasons on the local women’s league. If that was not enough, she worked full time as a real estate agent for Prudential Gore Range Properties, boarded countless ski racers, volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children in Eagle County. She always had a delicious meal prepared at dinner time for her family and anyone else that may be passing through. She had a special place in her heart for Playa Del Carmen Mexico and could often be found there with her girlfriends on the beach.

Barb was a very accomplished and involved person but, above all she was an exceptional wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She was always there for her children and grandchildren, without exception. She was often there for many children/young adults that needed someone to confide in when they may not have been comfortable with anyone else. Her house was always the gathering place for anyone that was without family for a holiday or birthday. She hosted countless world-renowned ski racers and coaches, bike racers, family friends and relatives. Later in life she took the same role with her grandkids as she had with her children, always there for them.

Barb is survived by her three children, Jennifer Schofield Law (Peter), of Edwards, Levi Franklin Schofield, of Cave Creek, AZ and Colorado River Ranch and Douglas Franklin Schofield IV (Katie), of Eagle-Vail: her adored and adoring grandchildren Jacqueline and Emily Law, Isabella and Penelope Schofield and Eleanor and John Schofield, sister-in law, Kim Day and niece and nephew, Suki and Jonathon and Rushie (loyal canine). She is preceded in death by her husband John Schofield, brother, Jon Day and parents Joseph and Grace Day.

A celebration of Life will be planned soon. Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at PO Box 2384, Edwards, CO 81632.