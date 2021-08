Barbie Joann

Lopez

December 4, 1981 – July 22, 2021

Barbie Joann Lopez a resident of Minturn passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Barbie was born to Eloy & Patricia Lopez on December 4, 1981. Barbie was raised in Minturn, Colorado, and was proud of her hometown. Services for Barbie will be on Friday, August 13th at 6:00 pm and Saturday, August 14th at 10:00 am at St Patrick’s Parish in Minturn Colorado.