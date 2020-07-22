Obituary: Benjamin “Ben” Christiansan

Benjamin "Ben" Christiansan

Provided Photo

Benjamin “Ben” Christiansan July 1, 1990 – May 24, 2020 On Sunday May 24th, Ben has been called to lookover us from above. Ben was born on July 1st, 1990 in Leadville, CO. Growing up in the Vail Valley Ben was huge in the SOS Snowboard program from Elementary all the way until High School. During the warm seasons he enjoyed playing in the JR Baseball Leagues. He enjoyed being outside and was truly loyal to his friends. When he started High School he moved to Aurora, CO where he attended Eagle Crest H.S. and the Outback. He started to enjoy working with his hands, creating things and working on his car. Ben was a loving Son, Father, Brother and Uncle. He Leaves behind his Mother, (Debbie Christiansan), Brother (Jeff and Jenn Christiansan), 4 Loving children, Grandparents (Elmer and Bev Christiansan). Aunts and Uncles (Tim, Karen, Deanna, Troy and Jon) many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services for Ben will be held on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at 1:00pm Gracious Savior Lutheran Church in Edwards, Colorado.