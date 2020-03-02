Obituary: Benjamin Padilla

Benjamin Padilla

Provided Photo

January 24, 1939 – February 26, 2020

Benjamin “Benji” Padilla, 81, of Gypsum passed away on February 26, 2020 at Castle Peak Senior Center in Eagle, Colorado. He was born on January 24, 1939 to Filadelfio and Doloritas Padilla in Llano, New Mexico. His family moved to Red Cliff, Colorado where he worked at Union Pacific, in Vail and later at the Avon Elementary School as a custodian, how he loved all those kids. He met the love of his life, Lucia Padilla and were married on January 29, 1957 and were together 56 years, living in Red Cliff where they raised their two boys, Tommy and Gary Padilla.

Ben is proceeded in death by his wife Lucia Padilla, father Filadelfio Padilla, mother Doloritas Padilla, his brother Filadelfio Jr. Padilla, father in-law Joe Vigil, his mother in-law Tilly Terry and many nephews.

He is survived by his sons Tommy (Stella) Padilla of Gypsum, and Gary (Denise) Padilla of Gypsum/Alamosa, granddaughter’s Monica (Raul) Pereida of Gypsum, Jenelle (Kelly) Payne of Denver, Amanda (Julio) Hermosillo of Littleton, Shannen (Matthew) Padilla of Gypsum, Meredith Padilla of Grand Junction and Matthew Benavidez of Florida: great grand children Raquel, Raul, Jordan, Jaxson and Matthew.

Benji, loved to play softball, best pitcher in Eagle County, basketball, hunt with his family, play bingo, watch his sons coach, watch his grand kids play sports and most of all spend time with his family! Rosary and mass services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00am and 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eagle, located at 215 Capitol Street in Eagle. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery.