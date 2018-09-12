Obituary: Bernard “Bernie” Irwin Schwartz, 1934 to 2018

Bernard "Bernie" Irwin Schwartz (Baruch Yitzik ben Yankle v. Rachel), age 83, residing in Edwards and Las Vegas, passed away on Monday, Sept. 10. His wife, Stephanie, and his daughter Dawn were with him as he took his last breath. He died peacefully.

Born on Sept. 28, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York, his parents were Jack and Rose Schwartz. Bernie married Stephanie on Nov. 21, 1962, in Brooklyn, over Thanksgiving weekend.

Bernie graduated New Utrecht High School at age 16 and then attended Baruch City College of New York. After graduating college, he was an officer in the Army, stationed in the DMZ zone between North and South Korea.

Bernie enjoyed his career as a buyer for JC Penney. He was the most successful wedding gown and formalwear buyer in the United States.

Bernie's hobbies included skiing, swimming, road biking, travel, family time, bridge, board games, chess, reading and following the stock market. He volunteered for the Over The Hill Gang of Vail as a lead bicyclist and skier. He was very active in the Chabad of Vail. He was a volunteer for the Vilar Performing Arts Center of Beaver Creek. Bernie was a strong Republican, writing newspaper articles for the Vail Daily.

He donated to many charities, including the Anti Deformation League, Chabad of Vail, Chabad of Upper Passaic County, the American Jewish Congress, the Vail Breast Cancer Awareness Group, Parkinson Association of the Rockies, the Michael J. Fox Foundation and Friends of Parkinson's in Las Vegas.

He is survived by wife, Stephanie Schwartz; children, Dawn, Brian and David Schwartz; and grandchildren Jordan, Leah, Jarrad and Alexa.

Bernie lived his life to the fullest every day. His slogan was "I'll sleep when I die."

The funeral will be at Louis Suburban, 13-01 Broadway in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13. Guests may arrive to visit with the family as early as noon.

Interment immediately afterwards at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, Bergen County, New Jersey.