Obituary: Bernard Samuels

March 6, 1932 – April 6, 2023

Dr Bernard Samuels, 91, of New Orleans and Vail passed peacefully on April 6, 2023 in his Florida home. Dr. Samuels has been part-time resident of Vail since the 1960’s after his wife, Jeannine, introduced him to skiing. After just one visit, they decided to put roots down in Vail and returned every summer and winter over the last 55 years. Dr. Samuels grew up in New Orleans, LA where he completed medical school and residency training. He began in solo practice as an OB/GYN eventually building a large women’s specialty group and was one of the founders of Lakeside Hospital in Metairie, LA.

Bernard always encouraged his children to “work hard and play hard” as he had done. He introduced his love of sailing, flying, all things French, biking, skiing and traveling to his children who will continue to make him proud by living life to the fullest.

Bernard shared 67 years of marriage with his wife and soul mate, Jeannine. Together, they experienced the best of what life had to offer. He is also survived by his children, Elizabeth (Sam) Goldman, Keith (Alana) Samuels and Richard (Line) Samuels, 8 grandchildren, his brother, Allen Samuels and his sister, Deanna Laverne. A Memorial Service to be decided on a later date.