Betty Jean McCardle Keller, 92, passed away on January 5, 2022 in Eagle, Colorado. She was born to Lilburn and Cecil McCardle August 12, 1939 in Dixon, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul Keller. She is survived by her children Julia Boyer, Sandra Einspahr, and Curtis Keller. Grandchildren David Wagner, Dennis Wagner and Dustin Keller.