Obituary: Betty Lou Albertson

September 5, 1931 – August 16, 2022

Betty Lou Albertson went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 16, 2022.

She was born to Sigurd and Anna (Ryden) Bobson on September 5, 1931 in

Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She grew up in Gypsum, Colorado and graduated from Eagle County High School in 1949. She attended one year at CU Boulder. She married Charles (Chuck) Phillip Albertson on Sept. 16, 1950 in the Lutheran Church of Gypsum, which her grandfather helped build.

Betty Lou and Chuck spent most of their years ranching, first in Burns and then on Gypsum Creek where they raised six children. She was active in the Colorado Cowbelles, a 4-H leader, and numerous other organizations. She was a gifted pianist playing for church, friends and family.

She loved spending time with family, including 17 grandchildren, and numerous

great-grandchildren. Betty Lou had a very generous spirt and made friends everywhere she went. She loved to share her stories and her love for Jesus.

Survivors include her six children: Kevan (Rosie) Albertson of North Platte, NE;

Karen (Sumner) Schlegel of Silt, CO; Kathy (Jim) Toomer of Silt, CO; Kristi (Kevin) Rosten of Colorado Springs, CO; Karla Albertson of Silt, CO; Ken (Sheila) Albertson of Lafayette, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, infant son Rodney, parents Sigurd & Anna Bobson, brothers Edmund and Alvin Bobson.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Baptist Church of New Castle, New Castle, CO on Sat., Sept. 3rd at 2:00 p.m. Contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of New Castle, CO.