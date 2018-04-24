Obituary: Betty Marie Sanders March 2, 1923, to April 17, 2018

Betty Marie Sanders died at home on Tuesday, April 17.

A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Minturn on Friday, April 27, at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the Spirit Center in Minturn at noon.

Betty was born March 2, 1923, in Salt Lake City and moved to Minturn as a child, following her father's work on the railroad.

Betty spent the remainder of her life in Minturn, married to a railroader, Frank Sanders, and raising her two children, Frank Jr. and Darla.

Betty was a homemaker until her husband passed away in 1979. She then began her career in bookkeeping, working with her daughter, Darla, for many years.

Betty ("Bets") loved her family, having a very special bond with her granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.

One of their favorite memories of her, after living in Minturn for so many years, she began referring to herself as "Betty from a small town."

Betty's hobbies included bowling, as well as her and Frank's annual vacation with the Clines to Las Vegas. She was also an avid sports fan, supporting the Broncos and Nuggets.

Betty is survived by her son, Frank, granddaughter, Audrey, and her husband, Jim; great-granddaughters Jazzie, Sadee and her husband, Trae; sister Joan and her husband Emmett; brother Ron and his wife Mary; brother Garrett and his wife Linda; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank, brother Norman and daughter Darla.