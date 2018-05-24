Obituary: Beverly Elaine Kunkel, Oct. 3, 1918 – May 16, 2018

Beverly Kunkel, a longtime resident of Eagle, passed away on May 16, 2018, at the Frasier Meadows senior housing facility in Boulder. Beverly was born in Jackson, Minnesota, to Otto Otterson and Hulda (Eklund) Otterson. She met her husband, Paul Kunkel, in Walla Walla, Washington, where he was serving in the Army Air Corps and they were married in 1944. Beverly and Paul had three sons: David, Jim and Greg.

Beverly was active in the Eagle Methodist Church for many years and was well known and loved in Eagle. For many years, she participated in the annual charitable rummage sale at Maloit Park near Minturn. She and Paul lived for almost 30 years at their hand built house on Salt Creek near Eagle where they loved to host picnics for family and fellow church members. Beverly worked for Bill Bullock's of Vail and Glenwood Springs during much of her time in the Eagle area.

During the later years they lived at the Golden Eagle Apartments. Paul preceded Beverly in death in 2011. During April 2015, Beverly moved to Frasier Meadows in Boulder.

One notable characteristic of Beverly's personality was her optimism. On the day before her death, Beverly said about her place at Frasier Meadows: "I think this is the perfect place for me to be."

Beverly is survived by her children and their families: David and Gale Kunkel Benjamin Kunkel; Erin Kunkel and Danny Hess; Lisa Kunkel and Marcel Asprilla and their daughter Evelyn; Jim and Marlene Kunkel; Brian Kunkel; Lindsay and Dusty Elmore and their daughter Emma; Greg and Somjit Kunkel; Louis and Leslie Kunkel and their children Molly, Kyle and Kira Byron Kunkel and his son Otto; and Clorisa and David Van Matre and their son Gavin.

The oldest of eight siblings, Beverly is also survived by Joyce Heidt, of Tucson, Arizona; Shirley Kitterman, of College Place, Washington; Jack Otterson, of Waitsburg, Washington; and Joan Kennedy, of Oak Point, Texas.

The family is planning to get together for a celebration of Beverly's life at a yet to be determined time. In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to TRU Community Care (Hospice), which can be reached at TRU Community Care Administrative Office 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO 80026, and http://www.trucare.org. TRU Community Care, founded as Boulder County Hospice in 1976, is a Colorado-licensed, Medicare and Medicaid-certified, nonprofit health care organization serving Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Jefferson and Weld counties and beyond.