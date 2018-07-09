 Obituary: Beverly Elaine Kunkel, Oct 3, 1918, to May 16, 2018 | VailDaily.com

Obituary: Beverly Elaine Kunkel, Oct 3, 1918, to May 16, 2018

Special to the Daily

Beverly Elaine Kunkel

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held for Beverly Kunkel on Saturday, July 14, at the United Methodist Church in Eagle at 1 p.m.