Obituary: Beverly Elaine Kunkel, Oct 3, 1918, to May 16, 2018
July 9, 2018
Trending In: Obituaries
- Obituary: Marvin Dean Southerlan, Oct. 19, 1939, to Jun 28, 2018
- Obituary: Richard Sherman Dirkes, March 27, 1924, to June 10, 2018
- Obituary: Lynn Ann Peterson, Dec. 1, 1953, to June 28, 2018
- Obituary: Lise Lotte Kristensen, Sept. 10, 1966, to June 17, 2018
- Obituary: Larry Nyle LyBarger, May 18, 1937, to May 27, 2018
Trending Sitewide
- Person seen hang gliding high above the Red Canyon II Fire — that’s not allowed
- Autopsy provides few clues in death of Matthew Shelters
- Two mountain goats shot, killed on Quandary Peak trail, $1,000 reward offered for info
- Public land shooting ranges in Eagle County close amid fire danger and three fires on three ranges
- ‘Moron’ flies drone above Lake Christine Fire, draws ire of fire command, elected officials