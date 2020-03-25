Obituary: Bill Amass

Bill Amass January 10, 1933 – March 20, 2020

Bill Amass, 87, passed away in his happy place by Flathead Lake, Montana, on March 20, 2020. He was born on January 10, 1933, in Baltimore, Maryland, and moved as an infant to Southern California where he spent his childhood.

From 1953 to 1955, he was in the Army Corps of Engineers, working with the Atomic Energy Commission to study blast and radiation damage during nuclear testing in Mercury, Nevada. He graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in Engineering Physics in 1959. His skills were much in demand and he accepted a job with the Martin Company in Denver, Colorado, where he worked for twenty years. While there, he had many complicated-sounding positions, mostly leadership, and even top-secret clearance. He was shy about saying he was a rocket scientist because it got him more attention than he felt he deserved. For his second chapter, he transitioned into a successful career in commercial real estate.

Bill especially loved the mountains in his new life in Colorado. He skied in Vail on its opening day and innumerable days after. Lovingly referred to by some as “Vail’s Honorary Mayor,” he was proud of his service in Vail’s Volunteer Ski Patrol and enjoyed sharing his love of the mountains with his kids and grandkids.

Bill never met a stranger. He treasured, and was genuinely interested in, everyone he met. He had twinkling eyes and a great, warm grin (sometimes a little devilish, but always present). He was kind, unpretentious, and loved by all. His presence brightened any gathering.

His passion was nature. Sharing his love of it enriched the lives of all who knew him. He will be missed and remembered for years to come.

In addition to his wife of 43 years, Lorie Amass, Bill will be deeply missed by his five children (and their spouses), Patricia Foxwell, Ron Amass (Amy Miller), Christiey LaCroix (Mike Cockrell), Tim Amass (Courtney Fleming), and Ty Amass (Kristen Berg), his eight grandchildren, Will, Kyra, Dominique, Marc, Teddy, Violet, Milo, and Henry, and his brother Stan Amass (Sandy Briggs).

He routinely explained that when his time came, he hoped those who loved him would not hold a tearful ceremony commemorating his death. Rather, he wanted a truly joyful party to celebrate his life. We will honor that wish when circumstances allow. Details will be posted, when determined, at http://www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Geneva Glen Camp (www.coloradogives.org/BillAmass; Geneva Glen Camp, Attn: Amass Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 248, Indian Hills, CO 80454), Vail Interfaith Chapel (www.vailchapel.com; Vail Religious Foundation, 19 Vail Road, Vail, CO 81657), or Frontier Hospice (frontierhhh.com/donate-friends-hospice-foundations).

Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.