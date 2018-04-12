Obituary: Bill Clinkenbeard, Jan. 18, 1928, to April 6, 2018

Bill was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Gail and Marie Clinkenbeard. Bill and his twin sister, Betty, joined a brother (also Gail) who was eight years older.

Bill joined the Army right out of high school and then attended Colorado School of Mines to earn a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering.

After an international career with Esso, a series of personal connections led to an unexpected and rewarding chapter in his life. At the age of 57, he became a real estate developer in Colorado, creating a mountaintop community (Cordillera). He shared seven years of his life in Avon with his second wife, Marie Harrison. He loved skiing, even participating in pro-am racing, and was very involved in the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, serving on the board and fundraising.

Bill is survived by his four Clinkenbeard children, William David, Glenn Warren, Carol Ann, and Jeannie (Jean Lee), a granddaughter and her husband, Siivi Noelle and Anthony Melorango, and a grandson, Kedar William Lutter.

For more information, search "William Clinkenbeard" at http://www.legacyoptionsllc.com.