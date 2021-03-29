Obituary: Bob Deane

Bob Deane

May 5, 1932 – March 26, 2021

Bob Deane was born on May 5, 1932 in Montezuma, Kansas to Hubert William Deane and Ruth Anna Brunk Deane. His early years were spent in Darrouzett, Texas where his parents were school teachers and his dad became superintendent of schools.

In 1942, at the outbreak of WWII Bob’s dad took a job in Hutchinson, Kansas teaching Army Air Corps Navigators math. At the end of the war H.W. Deane purchased an interest in an International Harvester Implement & Parts franchise and the family moved to Hayes, Kansas. Before Bob entered high school H.W. purchased the International Harvester Implement & Parts store in Hoxie, Kansas.

Bob attended Hoxie High School playing basketball & football. After graduating in 1950 Bob attended one year of college at Hayes State in Hayes, Kansas.

In 1950 Bob married Donna Cooper in Dodge City, Kansas. Four children were born to this union. After leaving college Bob opened a gravel pit in Hoxie and before a flood wiped out the entire operation he sold sand to contractors building Interstate 70 through Kansas.

In 1960 H.W. sold the International Harvester franchise and part of the settlement was the 9000 acre Eagle Ranch in Eagle, Colorado. Bob & H.W. formed a partnership and by 1961 Bob and his family were living on the ranch in Eagle County. After selling the ranch Bob acquired Eagle Trucking and hauled sheep and cattle for local ranchers and other commodities for Kaibab Lumber & Sawmill. H.W. took a position as principal at Eagle Valley High School.

In 1975 Bob sold the trucking company and started Eagle Excavating mainly building logging roads for the U.S. Forest Service. Bob built roads in Steamboat Springs, Meeker, Maybell and on the Flat Tops and the Deep Lake area. In 1976 he purchased 5½ acres in Gypsum, Colorado where he built a large log shop to do his heavy equipment repairs and weld. He stored 21 pieces of heavy equipment on the north section of the property. The existing house on the property was his home for over 44 years.

While in high school Bob and a couple of high school friends had purchased an old airplane and Bob learned to fly. When he moved to Eagle County he continued to fly all over the country for business & pleasure. Bob kept a motor grader out at the airport and would groom and remove snow from the dirt runway. He built the first hanger on the airport where he stored his plane for many years. He always told pilots flying in Colorado, “Be careful out there the clouds have rocks in them.”

Bob felt fortunate that he was able to see Colorado from the air and on the ground from the seats of ATV 4-wheelers, jeeps and snowmobiles. He loved to hunt, shoot rifles and hike in the high country.

Bob was predeceased by his parents; his older brother, Don Deane; his daughter-in-law, Ann Deane; a grandson, Adam Deane; and a great-great-grandson Zane Zamora. He is survived by his wife of almost 29 years, June, his brother Richard Deane (Roxie) of Eagle and his four children; Douglas Deane of New Port Richie, FL, Sally Snook (Jim) of Littleton, Sue Ocker (Bob) of Phoenix and Bill Deane (Yvette) of Littleton; six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

June’s children; Anna Walter (Shane), Carrie Van Beek, Lisa Isom (Innes), James Dyck (Melanie), Josh Dyck (Heather) always considered him a second dad not a step-dad. He was a big part of their lives for many years.

Internment will be at Mesa Cemetery in Mesa, Colorado on Thursday, April 1, with Callahan-Edfast Mortuary in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Gypsum or Eagle.

Contributions in Bob’s memory can be made to Hope West Hospice of Grand Junction, Colorado or the Alzheimer’s Association of Eagle, County.