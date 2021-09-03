Obituary: Bob Kaczmarek

Bob Kaczmarek

January 21, 1964 – August 23, 2021

Bob (Robby) passed away unexpectedly in Gypsum, Colorado August 23, 2021. Survived by his mother, Nancy; Children, Tamara, Ryan and MacKenzie; Sisters, Barbara, Brenda and Brother Jonathan. Bob is proceeded in death by this Father, Robert Sr., Sister, Christine and his Grand Parents. A gravesite service will be held at 11:00 a.m. September 10, 2021 at the Brink Cemetary, followed by lunch in the Horace Event Center, Horace ND.