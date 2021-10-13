Obituary: Bob Louthan

Bob Louthan

Provided Photo

October 19, 1939 – October 9, 2021

“Work Hard, To Play Hard” – words Bob Louthan lived by. He died October 9, 2021, age 81, with his family by his side. He was a graduate of Palmer High School in Colorado Springs, then went on to Colorado University where he met Ann, the love of his life. He also attended UCLA where he earned a Master’s degree in Computer Science.

Bob had a very successful career in the computer industry that brought multiple experiences and the opportunity to live in many locations in the United States. But his favorite place on earth was Vail, where he and Ann have owned a residence since 1975 and lived full time since 1998. Bob certainly enjoyed different career challenges, however his favorite endeavors involved hiking and skiing. Two hobbies he shared with family and friends alike. Countless family and friends have skied 100’s of days and hiked 100’s of miles with Bob. He truly loved being outside and sharing nature with others.

Bob is survived by his wife Ann, daughter Bobbi Kay (Rob Kay) and grandsons, Max Kay and Sam Kay.

A celebration of life will take place on Monday, October 18th at 10:30am at Horan & McConaty – 7577 W 80th Ave, Arvada CO. A lunch will follow. Please only attend if vaccinated. We are also planning a ski bbq, ski down, and apre’ ski this winter in Vail.

Only if you wish, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s name to the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail or Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon.