Obituary: Bobby Lawrence Ross

Bobby Lawrence Ross

Provided Photo

February 5, 1939 – April 18, 2023

Bobby Lawrence Ross, 84, passed away peacefully at the Paonia Care Center in Paonia CO on April 18, 2023. Bobby was born to Jim and Aileen Ross Febuary 5th, 1939 in Eagle Co. He grew up farming and ranching. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and knew the area extensively. Shortly thereafter he developed a passion for Kenworth trucks which led to a 60 year career of over the road long haul trucking during which time he was able to purchase and maintain his own Kenworth trucks. He was an avid golfer, storyteller and enjoyed a Coors Light every now and then. Bobby had many, many friends in the Eagle Valley, Yampa Valley and throughout Western Colorado. He is survived by 5 children, Bobby, Wendy, Tori, Tia, Trish and step daughter Trisha, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is precided in death by father Jim Ross, Mother Aileen, brother Jimmy, wife Kathleen and stepson Mark Jackson. Bobby’s celebration of life will be an ongoing celebration by all who knew him.