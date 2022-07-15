Obituary: Bobby “Woody” Lottman

Bobby "Woody" Lottman

Provided Photo

October 4, 1949 – December 20, 2021

Bobby “Woody” Lee Lottman, age 72, passed away on Monday December 20th, 2021 following a battle with cancer. He was born on October 4th, 1949 in Kerkhoven Minnesota. He was the son of Walter “Wally” and Laura Lottman. He graduated high school in Kerkhoven Minnesota. He hitchhiked to Colorado in the 70’s with nothing to his name and founded Arrow Excavating, Lottman & Son’s in the Vail Valley. He was an artist on the job site and any excavator was his paint brush. He was meticulous with his work and took pride in his craft. When he wasn’t working you could find him with a guitar in hand or in the outdoors chasing elk with his boys, Justin and Kyle. His friends and family would tell you he was the life of the party and he could be heard laughing or telling stories from across the room with his booming voice. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his two sons, Justin and Kyle (Rachel), three brothers, Donald, Gary, Steve and sister Debra. A memorial service will be held at the Lottman residence July 23rd.