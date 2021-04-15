Obituary: Bonnie Mundhenke

Bonnie

Mundhenke

August 27, 1940 – April 10, 2021

Bonnie Jeane (Robinson) Mundhenke, 80, caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born to Leonard and Doris Robinson on August 27, 1940 in Norfolk, NE. After high school, she went to beauty school and was a beautician for many years. Bonnie moved to Gypsum in 2000, where she had many friends and family. She loved the mountains and those gorgeous Colorado blue skies. Her last year was spent in Lidgerwood, ND, to be closer to all of her children.

Survived by her siblings, Karron Folker, Charles Robinson, Randall Robinson (Cheryl); her children, Michael Robinson (Ping), Crystal Gutierrez, Kevin Schaecher, Cari Schaecher (Dallas Marohl), Kelly Mundhenke, and daughter-in-law Mara Kleinschmidt; her beloved grandchildren, Jesse Mattson, Sierra Butler, Joshua Schaecher, Liam Kleinschmidt Schaecher, Benjamin Robinson, and Elyanna Robinson.

Bonnie loved spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed hours of knitting and needlepoint projects. Brimming with kindness and a grand sense of humor, her personality was contagious to everyone she met. Bonnie’s family recalls her love of playing cards and bingo (where her competitive nature came out – stating many times, “I play to win!” and win she did!) Bonnie will continue to watch over her family and friends, just as she stood beside each of them over the years, with love, laughter and gratitude.