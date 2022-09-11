Obituary: Bradley Ghent

Bradley Ghent

December 7, 1952 – September 3, 2022

Bradley (Brad) Ghent of Edwards, CO, died with his family by his side on September 3, 2022 after a hard-fought 5-year battle with ALS. He was 69 years young. A native of Ft. Collins, CO, he was born Dec. 7, 1952 to Dwight and Amy Ghent and lived in Eagle County, CO since 1991.

Brad grew up ski racing for Winter Park which laid the groundwork to secure a place on the CU ski team while attending CU’s Business school. He earned a spot on the NCAA Championship team all four years and developed cherished lifelong friendships with his Buffalo teammates there. After graduating in 1975, he directed the Rocky Mt. race series and directed the Winter Park Comp Center.

In 1979, he became the United States Ski Team Women’s Alpine Development Coach and was Head Women’s Alpine Coach where he remained through 1986.

He then returned to the family automobile businesses in Ft. Collins, where he and his wife, Karen Lancaster Ghent started their family. They moved to Eagle County in 1989 to start a Dollar Rental Car location at the newly established Eagle County Regional Airport, eventually expanding to include the Cooley Mesa Car Wash and Detail and a second location in Jackson, WY. The business remains in the family, having been sold to their daughter and son in law in 2021.

He became certified as a FIS Technical Delegate, served on the Board of Trustees for Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, Rocky Mt. Ski Race Officials, and was recognized as the Vail Valley Foundation’s Volunteer of the year in 2015 after directing the on-hill volunteer staff from 2000 through the 2015 World Championships. He was inducted into the Colorado Ski Hall of Fame in 2018.

Brad was a pilot, world traveler and an avid outdoor sports enthusiast, enjoying mountain biking, skiing, camping, bird hunting and fishing. He had a great laugh and that, along with his love for the outdoors, nature, fitness, and community support are among the character traits for which he will be lovingly remembered. He is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Karen (Lancaster) Ghent; daughters Erika Ghent (Erik) Gilbert of Edwards, CO, Christa Ghent (Chris) Baddick of Eagle, CO, and Abby Ghent (Dustin) Cook of Salt Lake City, UT; brothers Gregory Ghent of Santa Fe, NM, Rick Ghent of Larkspur, CO, and Bob Ghent of Greeley, CO; as well as 3 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Ghent residence in Edwards on Sept. 18. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brad’s honor made to the ALS Association, Rocky Mt. Chapter. For more information, please visit: http://www.myfarewelling.com/memorial/brad-ghent