Obituary: Brent Clyncke

Brent Clyncke

July 30, 1968 – March 22, 2021

Our beloved Brent has gone fishin’ to the biggest stream there is…

Brent Clyncke was born on July 30, 1968 and passed away on March 22, 2021. Brent was a long time beloved local in the Vail Valley, Boulder and a native Coloradan. His pride for his daughter McKenzie and her volleyball teams with Vail Volleyball Club and the Battle Mountain Huskies, was known by all who knew him. When he wasn’t watching volleyball, he could be found doing his other great love: fly fishing local streams and rivers, hiking anything that would challenge him or going on backcountry fishing trips with his childhood friends.

Brent is survived by his wife, Lisa Misakian and their daughter, McKenzie Clyncke, his parents, Marvin and Judy Clyncke of Boulder, CO, brother Todd Clyncke and his wife Laura; sister Dawn Williams and her husband Bill; brother Chris Clyncke and his wife Debbie, brother Corey and his wife Pam and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He attended Fairview High School in Boulder and graduated from Wyoming Technical Institute. Brent started working for Vail Resorts in 1994 at the Beaver Creek Vehicle Maintenance shop and recently moved to the shop at Vail.

He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30am on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the Riverwalk Back Yard.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up and donations will be used for monthly expenses, vehicle maintenance, and all the things Brent took care of- thank you!: https://gofund.me and search Brent Clyncke.