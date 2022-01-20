Obituary: Bruce Allen

Bruce Allen

Provided Photo

– November 11, 2021

Bruce Allen was born in fort dodge, Iowa on January 21, 1940 and graduated from UCLA in 1964 with a masters degree from the graduate school of business. Bruce’s first jobs included work for the US Army Audit Agency and then Coopers and Lybrand CPA firm in Los Angeles. Being a skier he answered an ad in the Wall Street Journal for a position at the McClave and Wall CPA firm in Vail in 1968. He was Vail’s first accountant to many businesses. He also commuted to Leadville in those early days to service clients. He often mentioned stories of navigating highway 24’s icy roads in his VW. Bruce married Mary Jo (Schrock) July 20, 1969 in Vail Chapel which was under construction. Bruce and Mary Jo’s first date was at the Leather Jug near Aspen. Bruce wanted her to hear this really good folk singer named John Denver. They became ardent fans of his which of course meant many trips to Aspen. Their sons, Douglas and Duncan, were born in Glenwood Springs as there was no hospital in Vail then. Both boys attended local schools K-12. Bruce developed three properties in Avon starting with 51 Beaver Creek Place in 1988.

The family enjoyed hiking and many camping trips, including to the National Parks. His heart was sensitive toward Native Americans and the family visited many historical sites following native history. Bruce had an adventurous heart that led him to purchase a new International Scout and with the family in tow, they navigated over the then sketchy 4×4 passes of the San Juan Mountains with Pearl Pass as the ultimate accomplishment. Bruce especially enjoyed all the school sports activities the boys participated including track, soccer and hockey. a memorable experience for him was taking the Tiger Cruise on the Carl Vinson aircraft carrier with his youngest son Duncan from Hawaii to Alameda, California. His mind was a steel trap for all things numbers. His recollection of history and dates was remarkable. One of his best numbers was making it 50 years in marriage with Mary Jo which they celebrated at long loved Grand Lake. Bruce is survived by his wife Mary Jo, son Duncan (Leah) and two grandsons, Silas and Hayden of Palmer, Alaska. He was preceded in death by his eldest and beloved son Douglas Allen. Bruce passed away November 11th, 2021 with his wife at his side.