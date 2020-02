Bruce Douglas Giese

Bruce Douglas Giese passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 at the Castle Peak Senior Care in Eagle. Born on December 1, 1937 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin he was raised on his parents farm and attended the University of Wisconsin. Bruce moved to Eagle in 2003. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, and survived by a sister and nephew. Uda Peterson, Bruce’s special friend, was by his side when he passed.