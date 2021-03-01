Obituary: Campbell Barrett Sullivan

Campbell Barrett

May 13, 2001 – February 22, 2021

Campbell Barrett Sullivan, 19, of Eagle, CO, our absolute joy, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 22nd, 2021 after a 3 ½ year battle with CIC-DUX4 sarcoma. Campbell was born Mother’s Day, May 13th, 2001 to Kevin and Lindsey “Gibby” Sullivan. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Dr. J. Bradley Gibson of Eagle, CO. Campbell is survived by her siblings Caitlin, Adalie “Addie”, and Finn Sullivan; grandparents, Regis and Joan Sullivan and Arthur and Sally Hagan; godparents and uncle, Peter and aunt, Deirdre Sullivan and uncle James Bradley Gibson; cousins, Daisy, Delilah, Tess, and Cece Sullivan. Campbell is also treasured by many great uncles and aunts, extended cousins, teammates, friends and the Irish dance community.

Campbell is a 2019 graduate of Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy and from 2012 to 2019 raced for Ski and Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV). Campbell had plans to attend the University of Colorado in the fall of 2021 pursuing a degree in Aerospace Engineering. Since her own cancer diagnosis, Campbell has worked diligently to raise awareness for childhood cancer and the lack of funding and research it receives. She was an Ambassador for St. Baldricks, CureFest, Truth 365, “Dance, Hope, Cure”, Resilience Gives and Ivory Ella. Always with humor and compassion, she was proud to advocate for all children with cancer. Campbell marched in Washington, D.C. September of 2019 as a member of KidsVCancer and while there, met with congressional representatives. In 2020, not being able to travel to Washington D.C. due to COVID, Campbell was part of a national effort to mobilize local communities to participate in CureFest. She organized and hosted over 200 community members to march in Vail, CO in support of more funding for pediatric cancer research. This past September, Campbell joined a successful national letter drive to have the White House lit up in gold in recognition of Childhood Cancer Month. For her efforts and success, she received a personal letter from the President of the United States. Furthermore, on September 1st, 2020, the American flag was flown over the U.S. Capitol for Campbell in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

During Campbell’s senior year in high school, she created the SkiFast Foundation to help other kids with cancer. Whether you are part of a team or individual sport or pursuing an artistic passion, being able to stay in the game is a key mental health advantage for any child or teen that has been diagnosed with cancer. The SkiFast Foundation has funded every scholarship application they have received in the last two years and will continue to grow to support research and funding for a cure for Ewing-like sarcomas. SkiFast will not stop fighting until there is a cure.

Campbell brought passion and joy into every situation, she loved making her friends laugh, spending time with her siblings and parents, and traveling as much as possible. She was a true light, a light that will shine forever not only through her accomplishments in her short life but through the inspiration and vision she has planted in others. Campbell was a dedicated teammate. When not able to compete anymore due to cancer, she helped coach. Even when her abilities only allowed her to sit in the snow on the side of the hill, she was there to cheer for her teammates and coaches. Campbell was a most beloved and devoted big and little sister, daughter, granddaughter, and parent to her cat Anibus.

Be like the bird who, pausing in her flight awhile on boughs too slight feels them give way beneath her, and yet sings, knowing she hath wings – Victor Hugo

Let her light shine through you!

A celebration of life will be held on March 6th at 2 pm at 4 Eagle Ranch in Wolcott, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the SkiFast Foundation (https://skifastfoundation.com ). We would like to thank everyone at Children’s Hospital of Colorado and the Shaw Cancer Center of Edwards that cared for and fought for Campbell.