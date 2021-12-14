Obituary: Carl Joseph Bunnell

Carl Joseph Bunnell

Provided Photo

June 23, 1972 – December 5, 2021

Carl “Joe” Bunnell passed unexpectedly on Sunday, December 5th, 2021.

Joe, born in Greely CO, grew up in Wyoming and attended Black Hills State University where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree. After graduating he and his young family settled in Spearfish SD where he ran a recycling business before moving to Gypsum CO.

Joe was larger than life. He was spontaneous, quick-witted, with a goofy sense of humor. His greatest accomplishment was being a father. His sons were his greatest love and joy. He was an active Mason of Spearfish Grand Lodge of South Dakota.

Joe is survived by his sons, Barclay and Maxwell, his parents, Ron and Donna, his brother and brother’s spouse, Dale and Donna.