Obituary: Carol Richardson

July 24, 2020 Carol Richardson passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, July 24, 2020, after a difficult battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family members and friends, who already miss her deeply. When Carol moved to Vail in 1988, she began a life of more than 30 years in Eagle County, making lasting impressions and landing squarely in the hearts of everyone she met. If she didn’t pour you a cold one while bartending at the Westin and Vail Cascade (for more than 20 years!), you may have caught a glimpse as she hit the slopes in her bikini! In the late nineties, Carol and her husband Gary moved to Gypsum and created a lovely homestead while raising their daughter, Cheyenne, the light of their lives. In recent years, Carol was the face of the 14K Cafe at Eagle County Regional Airport, becoming a favorite of both local travelers and tourists alike. In a valley where the faces so often change from season to season, Carol was a cherished presence for decades. Friends, family, and community members are invited to join the Richardson’s in remembrance and celebration of Carol’s larger than life spirit. Carol Richardson’s Celebration of Life Saturday, August 1, 2020 | 3:30PM – Sunset 310 Eagle St, Gypsum, CO 81637 At 5PM, we’ll raise a glass in cheers, and share stories of our favorite bartender, who was truly so much more. Carol also requested guests wear pink and white. Much to Cheyenne’s chagrin, Carol loved to dress her daughter in pink, so we suspect this request is a final attempt to make us all chuckle! Snacks and Bonfire beer will be provided, and you are welcome to BYOB if you prefer to toast with something different. Please bring a camp chair and mask or face covering, and remember to observe social distancing. Parking is VERY limited, so please plan to carpool when possible. You can park along Eagle Street, but please don’t block neighbors’ driveways. You can also park in Gypsum near the town park, and walk down Eagle St. from there, where you will find the Richardson home at the very end of the street. Please RSVP by text: 303.594.1988 or email amanda@bonfirebrewing.com, so that we can plan for space and supplies. In lieu of flowers, donations are being collected to assist the Richardson family with medical expenses and funeral costs. Donate via GoFundMe (search Carol Richardson) or by mail, c/o Bonfire Brewing, PO Box 5276, Eagle, CO 81631