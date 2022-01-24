Obituary: Carol Schimmer

Carol Schimmer

January 15, 2022

Carol Christine Schimmer passed away peacefully January 15 at her home in Avon. She was born in 1954 in Fredericksburg, VA. She graduated from King George High School in 1972, and attended Virginia Tech, graduating in 1976 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She worked at Lake Mohonk Mountain House Resort in New Paltz, NY for nearly 15 years.

Carol was the volunteer extraordinaire! Upon moving to Vail, Carol soon became an active volunteer with Bravo! Vail, the Vilar Performing Arts Center, and the Vail Valley Foundation. She cherished volunteering at the World Cup races in Beaver Creek, working directly with FIS race officials. Volunteering at Pink Vail held a special place in her heart. Carol was an icon in the Vail Valley always with a bright smile and a kind word.

Carol started her career with Vail Resorts as the executive administrator to the president. She also spent time in Hospitality, Guest Service, and Ski School. After Vail Resorts, she was the lifeblood at Resort Technology Partners for 12+ years. Carol was also the executive assistant to the vice president of Shaw Regional Cancer Center and to the executive director of Bravo! Vail Music Festival. She was organized, efficient and enthusiastic at all of them.

Carol loved Colorado and everything it had to offer. She became an Eagle-Vail homeowner where she created a cozy mountain home with a beautiful organic garden. She enjoyed skiing, road cycling, hiking, swimming, organic gardening, cooking, food & wine, and daily exercise. She was passionate about music of all kinds and became a VIP member at Country Jam for many years. She attended as many Bluegrass Music festivals as she could manage, camping when available.

Carol made time to travel and fulfill her lifelong dreams of attending Jazz Festival New Orleans, biking and kayaking the San Juan Islands, Washington, and a barefoot cruise in the Caribbean. She also loved her Lake Powell and Jackson Hole trips.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes M. Schimmer and Christopher R. Schimmer. She is survived by her brother, Michael C. Schimmer of Fort Walton Beach, Florida and by her sister, Mary Ann DeRossett, of New Bern, North Carolina.

Carol had just turned 68 years young. A celebration of her extraordinary life will be held February 25 at 6pm, hosted by Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Memorials may be made in her honor to Shaw Cancer Center https://donate.vailhealthfoundation.org , Habitat for Humanity http://www.habitatvailvalley.org , UC Health Foundation https://www.uchospitalfoundation.org/donate/ , Vail Performing Arts Center http://www.vilarpac.org/support , or Vail Valley Foundation http://www.vvf.org/support .