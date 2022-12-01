Obituary: Carol Williams

Carol Williams

Provided Photo

April 23, 1940 – November 26, 2022

On November 26, Carol Ann Williams, 82, passed away in Lakewood, Co. Carol was born to Sid and Opal Sutherland in Redlands, CA, raised in Big Bear Lake, CA. Carol married her high school sweetheart, Bill Williams, in 1958. They celebrated 64 years of marriage, a true love story. After living in Big Bear Lake, CA and Albuquerque, NM for 9 years, Bill and Carol and their four children moved to Colorado in 1967. They settled permanently in the Eagle River Valley in 1968, to expand their Drywall business.

In 1969 Carol was hired by Vail Associates, along with Sally Miller Fuller to start a ski school nursery program, the Bratskellar. Together they led the program for five years; Carol continued until 1980. Through this position she met many wonderful families which developed into life-long friendships.

Carol and Bill spent their retirement in Cape Coral, FL and then Hurricane, UT, returning to Edwards, CO for the summers. Lake Powell was their special place, as they started visiting the lake in 1967 and had a houseboat on the lake from 1980 until 2020. Bill, being a private pilot, allowed them to visit many unique locations. They also pursued the joys of traveling the world and enjoying many adventures in numerous countries with one trip which took them completely around the world.

Carol was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She actively attended her children’s activities, managed the household and supported her husband with their businesses. During her busiest work season, she always managed to get gifts under the tree and prepare a festive Christmas dinner. She was known in the valley for her “creamy homemade” fudge. Her first grandchild, Joelene, called her “Monka” which became her special name to all her grandchildren and family. Carol’s grandchildren had a special place in her heart, each having fond memories of her love and songs “A Bushel and a Peck” and “Agung Went the Little Green Frog”.

Carol’s life was fulfilled by family and dear friends, her sweet heart loved all.

Carol Is survived by her husband, Bill Williams, and four children, Deb Christner (Doug) of Hotchkiss, CO, Kenny Williams (Holly) of Dotsero, CO, Shelbi Perry (Alan) of Conifer, CO, and Todd Williams (Carrie) of Edwards, CO, Nine Grandchildren; Joelene, Carolyn, Sydni, Ashley, Celine, Hannah, Tori, Karsen and Kaden and five great grandchildren; Raven, Ashton, Chase, Maddox and Treyson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sid and Opal Sutherland, and sister Anita Ramirez.

One of the families’ achievements was the Riverwalk at Edwards, where there will be A Celebration of Carol’s Life held this summer.