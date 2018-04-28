Obituary: Carole Onderdonk, of Eagle

Carole Onderdonk passed away on Tuesday, April 24. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Carole loved the Eagle Valley and her adopted city of Eagle.

She was a tireless activist, a compassionate social worker and a talented craftsperson. Everything Carole did she did with full commitment and passion. Her belief that she could make a difference in the world never wavered, and she dedicated herself to that goal every day of her life.

Carole would want her friends and family to mourn her with love and laughter, knowing that in her life she was a caring daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She inspired her family and countless friends to face the world with their best selves every single day.

Please join us as we celebrate Carole's amazing life of commitment and service on Thursday, May 24, in Eagle at the Brush Creek Pavilion at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Home Care & Hospice of the Valley at http://www.hchotv@org.