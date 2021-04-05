Obituary: Carolina Cardenas Barela

Carolina

Cardenas Barela

August 16, 1927 – March 26, 2021

On March 26, 2021 Mom made her trip to Heaven to be with her mom and dad, Agustina and Benito Cardenas, her husband Patrico Barela, her pet Lacy and many brothers and sisters. She leaves behind her children Ernie (Adela), Rose,

Joanne (Albert), Louie, Steve (Maria), Willie

(Emily) Isaac, Sylvia (Mark), Orlando (Mary), Mike, Raymond, Tommy (Jackie), her sister Ruby, many Grand children and Great Grand children, and Great Great Grand children and her dog Coco.

Mom was born August 16, 1927 and raised in Taos, in her heart she is back in Taos. She loved growing up in Taos from going trick or treating and exchanging food and working with the vecinos and going to dances and getting in trouble with her sisters. She enjoyed sewing, making blankets and loved to cook for her family when they came to visit. She started her family in New Mexico and Married Patricio Barela, they moved to Minturn Colorado where she raised her children with lots of love and great cooking. Even when she camped she made a feast out in the woods, fried chicken and tortillas was a norm on “cook-out” trips. She was a feisty lady and I am sure she is taking lots of attitude to heaven with her.

She will be missed by all.

Viewing, Rosary and Mass April 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Eagle burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery in Minturn.