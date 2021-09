Celebration of

Life Doll

June 10, 1949 – August 27, 2021

A celebration of life to honor Sharon Doll will be held on Sunday, Oct 3, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Vail Rod and Gun Club, 1 Sporting Clay Rd, Wolcott, Colorado. We ask if you are not feeling well to please not attend and honor Sharon in private. If you are more comfortable wearing a mask please do so.