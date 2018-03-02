Obituary: Celia Roberts, July 14, 1939, to Jan. 21, 2018

Celia Roberts died peacefully in her home surrounded by loving community in Paonia on Jan. 21, 2018.

Celia was born in Kentucky. She received degrees from Hanover College and the University of North Carolina and was, briefly, a math professor in Florida.

After moving to Vail in 1969, she worked as a photographer for the Vail Trail. She owned and displayed her photographs in the Reflections Art Gallery in Vail Village. She organized local Hunger Project and other poverty initiatives, raising awareness of the plight of those less fortunate.

Celia moved to Paonia in 1991, where she was active in the arts community, as well as participation in many projects to benefit her community. She took on the mission of shedding light on the difficult life of the migrant farm worker though her photography.

Her portfolio of photographic images include the natural world, as well as pictures taken while supporting Habitat for Humanity in Bolivia, UNICEF and Breakthrough Foundation in India and Sri Lanka, The Foundation for International Community Assistance in Costa Rico and Pastors for peace in El Salvatore.

A celebration of life will be held at the Blue Sage in Paonia on Sunday, April 1, in the afternoon.