Obituary: Charles Edsall ‘Chaz’ Fackler, May 10, 1962-Dec. 17, 2018

Beloved son, brother, father and grandfather, Charles Edsall "Chaz" Fackler passed away in his home in Logansport, Indiana, on Monday, Dec. 17.

Chaz was born in Burlington, New Jersey, and lived in Vail from the early 1980s to the early 1990s. He worked several years with Vail Resorts, fondly known as "Gondola Chaz," and bartended at the Sundance Saloon in Lionshead Village.

He loved life in the Vail Valley and was an avid skier. He was fun-loving, kind and made many friends in Vail where he had two sons, Cody and Justin, with his wife Gretchen.

Chaz moved to Colorado Springs where he met Leanne Metzger and her family of two daughters (Heather and Allison) while bartending at Thunder and Buttons and they had their son, Tevan Jaeke Fackler.

While in the Springs, Chaz enjoyed playing broomball, maintaining the family vehicles, shooting pool and cheering for the Broncos.

Chaz and Tevan moved to Indiana in the early 2000s to live near his sister Sue Victor and family, where he recently received his associate degree in information technology from Ivy Tech Community College and was a proud honored and awarded member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Chaz is preceded in death by his father, William Sr., and Tevan's mother, Leanne.

He is survived by his mother, Jan, from Florida; his three sons, Cody (Brittany), Justin and Tevan; his twin brother Bill (Janine), from Eagle, his sister Susan (Mark), from Indiana; nieces Kelsey, Kiley and Carly; nephews K.C. and Jason, his four grandchildren, Chloe, Chase, Adyson and Hendrix, and his two step daughters, Allison and Heather.

A future Colorado memorial will be announced. If you would like to send your condolences to Chaz' family, more information can be found at http://www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.