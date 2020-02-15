Obituary: Charles Foster Brown

Charles Foster Brown August 19,1943 – February 11, 2020

Longtime Dickens Caroler Dies.

Charles Foster Brown (Charlie/Chuck) 76, of Westminster, MD., passed away on February 11, 2020. He retired in 2005 as the Executive Director of a Presbyterian Retirement Community in Maryland. He served 26 years in the Pennsylvania National Guard and retired with the rank of Major. He had many interests, including hiking in the Rockies and gathering on Christmas Day with family and friends at the Tennessee Pass Cookout yurt. Mr. Brown joyfully sang with the Dickens Carolers throughout the Vail Valley during the holiday season for the past decade. On Christmas Eve, he would bless the Covenant Presbyterian Church at Beaver Creek and Vail Chapel with his rendition of “Oh Holy Night.”

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathryn C. Brown (Scolo), a son Marshall Brown of Avon, CO, a daughter Aurora Brown Sprincz and son-in-law Kevin Sprincz, of Eagle, CO and grandaughters Mackenzie and Katie Sprincz. Mr. Brown will be buried in the Brownsdale Cemetery near his family’s farm in Butler, PA. More information can be found at https://fletcherfuneralhome.net.