Obituary: Charles Louis Atencio, 1960 to 2018

Charles Louis Atencio, 57, of Gypsum since 1991, passed away on Sunday, May 6, in Gypsum. He was born Sept. 13, 1960, in Durango to Emilio Luis and Rose (Lopez) Atencio. He married Mary Charlotte Atencio on Aug. 13, 1983, in Red Cliff.

Louis worked at Safeway for 33 years before retiring. He received several awards while working at Safeway, including UFCW local 7 Honorary Life Membership. He was also a Golden Glove Boxer and a Junior Olympian for boxing. He had many hobbies and interests, including fishing, softball and hanging out with friends, and most of all, he loved spending time with his family and going on road trips.

Louis is survived by his wife, Charlotte, of Gypsum; son Brian Atencio and wife Nicole, of Gypsum; daughter Ashley Matheson and husband Sean, of Gypsum; grandson Coulter Matheson; father Emilio "Luis" Atencio and mother Rose, of Fruita; brother Donald Lopez, of Grand Junction; sister Lavee Lopez and all of the Sandoval brothers, sisters and mother-in-law. He is preceded in death by his brother Leroy Atencio and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Contributions may be made to Vail Health Foundation Shaw Center, P.O. Box 1529, Vail, CO 81658, or at http://www.vailhealth.org/givingpage in memory of Louis Atencio. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a remembrance or condolence for Louis' family.