Obituary: Charles Robert ‘Chuck’ Coe

The passing of Charles Robert "Chuck" Coe will not be a sad event to add to Sept. 11; instead, it will be a reminder of the time spent with a loving husband, dedicated father and loyal friend. Chuck passed with the three people that he loved most by his side in Goodyear, Arizona, where he retired with Mary, his wife, in 2016.

As the youngest of four children and the only boy, Chuck was born in Wichita, Kansas. At the age of 5, the family moved to Grand Junction, where they made a home. Chuck graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1969 and then from Mesa College in 1976 with a Bachelors of Science in Geology. Early in his career, he worked as a geologist in southwestern Colorado, followed by 25 years in construction in the Eagle Valley. He loved classic cars, golfing with his friends, reading and watching his son Zach play baseball and golf. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

There will not be a service at this time, but a celebration of life is planned for summer of 2019 in the Eagle Valley of Colorado. Condolences for the family may be left at http://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com.