Obituary: Charlotte Hess

Charlotte Hess

March 16, 1943 – October 31, 2020

Charlotte Mae Garvan Hess, 77, formerly from Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully at her home in Denver, CO on October 31, 2020. She was born March 16, 1943 to the late Albert and Mae Garvan (Kilinsky.)

Charlotte will be missed by her children Dinell Olson, Gretchen Hess and Raymond John Hess Jr. She was devoted Gramsy to beloved Tesha Olson, Chase Olson and the late RJ Hess. Charlotte is survived by sisters Alberta (late James) Murphy and Joyce Grover. She was preceded in death by sister Joan (Russell) Gibson and brother Ronald Garvan. Fun Aunt Charlotte will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews .

Charlotte graduated from North Hills High School in 1961 where she was a cheerleader and basketball player. Her talents were many; she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, avid tennis player, golfer, skier and an accomplished bridge player. Her earlier years were spent in Edgewood, PA raising her family; cooking and entertaining family and friends. She followed her children to Vail in her later years and helped raise her grandkids and developed the nickname “Gramsy.” She was popular with all the kids for her fun personality and hospitality. She owned a Christmas store in Edwards named “Joy to the World” and shared Joy and Love to all during the holiday season. Everyone who met Charlotte commented on her playfulness and positive attitude. She was selfless and found joy in taking care of her children and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021. Feel free to email gretchen.m.hess@gmail.com or dolson.pmp@gmail.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, please donate or organize a fundraiser to help support those with Parkinsons Disease: https://www.apdaparkinson.org/get-involved/