Cherry Lamarine of Littleton, Colorado, formerly a resident of the Eagle Valley, passed away on February 28, 2019. Cherry was born on August 8, 1935, to Charles and Myrtle Haxton. She was raised in California and had a dream of marrying a Frenchman. On a blind date at the age of 17, she met the Frenchman of her dreams, Arthur Lamarine. They were married in Reno, Nevada, on March 14, 1953.

Art and Cherry lived in California and raised their four children until moving to Colorado in the early ’70s where they resided in the McCoy area. Cherry worked for the McCoy School until Art passed away in 1983. After retiring she moved to Littleton where she resided until recently, moving to Summitville, Ohio, where she was cared for by her son Dennis and daughter-in-law Diane until her passing at their home on February 28, 2019.

Cherry was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Myrtle Haxton and her husband Arthur. She is survived by her brother, Kenneth, and three sisters Evelyn, Iona, Yvonne, and children, Diane Lamarine (Dennis), Dennis Lamarine (Diane), David Lamarine (Debbie), and Denise Glass (William), and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and extended family.