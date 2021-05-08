Obituary: Cheryl Raile

Cheryl Raile

November 30, 1959 – November 11, 2020

Cheryl Rae “Sherry” (Vinzant) Raile

Sherry was born in Sheridan, Wyoming, on November 30, 1959, to Allen Vinzant and Marian Peterson, and left her earthly existence on November 11, 2020, in Eagle, Colorado. She attended school in Cheyenne and Burns, and then Laramie County Community College. She married Jerome Cornelius in Cheyennne and they had one daughter. Sherry worked at the Wyoming State Library in Cheyennne before moving to Colorado. She married Greg Raile in 1996 and they lived in the Vail/Eagle area and were later divorced. She worked as an accountant for an Avon plumbing company, and then for Eagle River Water & Sanitation in Vail, Colorado, until she retired in 2020.

Sherry loved nature and living in the mountains, and found many places in Colorado to go camping. She was very artistic and liked to paint. She was a loving and caring individual.

Sherry is survived by her daughter, April Martin (Van) of Laramie, WY; her mother, Marian Black (Leonard Couch), Buffalo, WY; her brother, Quentin Dale Vinzant (Melodie), Sheridan, WY; granddaughters, Brittain Thompson (Josh) Laramie, WY; Pheonix Hardin, Ft. Collins, CO; Dakoata Hardin, and Asja Martin both of Laramie; one great-granddaghter,

McKenzie Thompson; and her two beloved kitties, Gypsy and Kahlua. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her step-father, James Black.

Due to Covid-19 and according to her wishes, a formal service will not be held, but her family will gather in late July 2021 to honor her memory.